A A A

AP Interview: Drones 'a huge game changer' for aviation

Michael Herta, the head of the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration, speaks at the Paris Air Show on Tuesday, June 20, 2017. In an Associated Press interview, Huerta called the rapid development of the drone industry "a huge game-changer" for aviation. (AP Photo/John Leicester) Michael Herta, the head of the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration, speaks at the Paris Air Show on Tuesday, June 20, 2017. In an Associated Press interview, Huerta called the rapid development of the drone industry "a huge game-changer" for aviation. (AP Photo/John Leicester) Visitors walk on the tarmac at Paris Air Show, in Le Bourget, east of Paris, France, Tuesday, June 20, 2017 in Paris. Aviation professionals and spectators are expected at this week's Paris Air Show, coming in, in a thousands from around the world to make business deals. (AP Photo/Michel Euler) Boing plans displayed at Paris Air Show, in Le Bourget, east of Paris, France, Tuesday, June 20, 2017 in Paris. Aviation professionals and spectators are expected at this week's Paris Air Show, coming in, in a thousands from around the world to make business deals. (AP Photo/Michel Euler) Visitors looks into a Diamond DART 450, a two-seat civilian and military turboprop trainer built by Austrian Diamond Aircraft, at Paris Air Show, in Le Bourget, east of Paris, France, Tuesday, June 20, 2017 in Paris. Aviation professionals and spectators are expected at this week's Paris Air Show, coming in, in a thousands from around the world to make business deals. (AP Photo/Michel Euler) . . 1 of 4 . . More News

Video

Buy AP Photo Reprints

PARIS (AP) — The head of the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration says the boom in drone popularity is "a huge game changer" similar "to powered flight or jet engines."

In an Associated Press interview Tuesday, Michael Huerta said "the growth of this industry and how it's evolving is something that all of us in aviation need to pay a lot of attention to."

Huerta spoke on the sidelines of the Paris Air Show, where drones of all kinds were being displayed.

For the industry, their popularity begs a vital question: how do you make sure that swarms of new machines don't endanger each other, other users of the skies and people on the ground as they do everything from patrolling traffic blackspots to, possibly, delivering your burger and fries?