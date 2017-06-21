A A A

As pot comes out of black market, regulators face scrutiny

By KRISTEN WYATT

FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Arapahoe County, Colo., Sheriff's Office shows Renee Rayton. States with legal marijuana have an ethics problem. Not just because they're violating federal drug law. They also have to look out for pot regulators who might have improper dealings with an industry still emerging from the black market. In a case that has caught the U.S. Justice Department's attention, former Colorado marijuana enforcement officer Rayton is accused of helping pot growers raise plants for illegal out-of-state sales. (Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office via AP, File) FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Arapahoe County, Colo., Sheriff's Office shows Renee Rayton. States with legal marijuana have an ethics problem. Not just because they're violating federal drug law. They also have to look out for pot regulators who might have improper dealings with an industry still emerging from the black market. In a case that has caught the U.S. Justice Department's attention, former Colorado marijuana enforcement officer Rayton is accused of helping pot growers raise plants for illegal out-of-state sales. (Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office via AP, File) FILE- In this March 24, 2017 file photo, Nevada state Sen. Don Gustavson, R-Sparks, smells a sample of marijuana as Christopher Price, a ''budtender'' at the Blum medical marijuana dispensary, describes the operation during a brief tour a the store in Reno, Nev. A judge in Nevada is trying to decide whether the state's first sales of recreational marijuana should begin as scheduled July 1 despite complaints from alcohol distributors. Lawyers for the liquor distributors and the Nevada Department of Taxation go before Judge James Wilson in Carson City Tuesday, June 13, 2017, to argue the case. (AP Photo/Scott Sonner, File) FILE - In this July 31, 2015, file photo, people line up to be among the first in Nevada to legally purchase medical marijuana at the Silver State Relief dispensary in Sparks, Nev. Nevada's marijuana regulators are working furiously to launch recreational sales on July 1, a fast-approaching deadline that could hinge on a court deciding whether the powerful liquor industry should be guaranteed a piece of the pot pie before tourists and residents can light up. Lawyers for the liquor industry, marijuana retailers and the state are facing a judge Monday, June 19, 2017, to argue whether Nevada has the authority to issue marijuana distribution licenses to anyone besides alcohol distributors. (AP Photo/Scott Sonner, File) Joseph Hough, an employee at the Canna Care medical marijuana dispensary, displays a pre-packaged marijuana bud Wednesday, June 14, 2017, in Sacramento, Calif. Tucked in the state budget agreement reached between Gov. Jerry Brown and top legislative Democrats, are standards to merge the state's new voter-approved recreational marijuana law with the long-standing medical marijuana program. Lawmakers are expected to vote on the budget plan, Thursday. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli) . . 1 of 4 . . More News

Video

Buy AP Photo Reprints

DENVER (AP) — States with legal marijuana have an ethics problem.

Not just because they're violating federal drug law. They also have to look out for pot regulators who might have improper dealings with an industry still emerging from the black market.

Two recent cases in Colorado and Washington are the first known instances of current or former pot regulators being accused of misdoings with the pot industry.

Two cases might not seem like much, but they give a black eye to all marijuana regulators and fuel old fears about the criminal element's influence.

They also underscore the need for the next round of states adopting legal marijuana to get oversight right.