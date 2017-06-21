AAA  Jun. 21, 2017 4:26 AM ET
As pot comes out of black market, regulators face scrutiny
 THE ASSOCIATED PRESS STATEMENT OF NEWS VALUES AND PRINCIPLES By KRISTEN WYATT
  •       AIM
  •       Share
FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Arapahoe County, Colo., Sheriff's Office shows Renee Rayton. States with legal marijuana have an ethics problem. Not just because they're violating federal drug law. They also have to look out for pot regulators who might have improper dealings with an industry still emerging from the black market. In a case that has caught the U.S. Justice Department's attention, former Colorado marijuana enforcement officer Rayton is accused of helping pot growers raise plants for illegal out-of-state sales. (Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office via AP, File)
. .
. .

Buy AP Photo Reprints

DENVER (AP) — States with legal marijuana have an ethics problem.

Not just because they're violating federal drug law. They also have to look out for pot regulators who might have improper dealings with an industry still emerging from the black market.

Two recent cases in Colorado and Washington are the first known instances of current or former pot regulators being accused of misdoings with the pot industry.

Two cases might not seem like much, but they give a black eye to all marijuana regulators and fuel old fears about the criminal element's influence.

They also underscore the need for the next round of states adopting legal marijuana to get oversight right.

Associated Press
  •       AIM
  •       Share







©  Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.