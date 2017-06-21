A A A

Ivanka Trump returns to Hill to talk workforce issues

By CATHERINE LUCEY

, Associated Press

(AP) — Ivanka Trump is back on Capitol Hill to discuss workforce issues with Republican lawmakers.

House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy greeted the president's daughter and White House adviser at the Capitol Wednesday afternoon.

McCarthy spokesman Matt Sparks says she will meet with the congressman and other lawmakers for "a discussion on improvements to our workplace and workforce."

Ivanka Trump appeared with President Donald Trump last week to promote a White House effort to expand apprenticeships.

This is her second visit to the Capitol this week. On Tuesday she met with Sen. Marco Rubio and other GOP lawmakers for a conversation that included expanding the child tax credit and paid family leave.