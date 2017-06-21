A A A

Asian stocks higher after Wall Street declines

By JOE McDONALD

, AP Business Writer

Traders Sal Suarino, left, and Patrick Casey work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Wednesday, June 21, 2017. Stocks are opening slightly higher on Wall Street, led by gains in health care and technology companies. (AP Photo/Richard Drew) Traders Sal Suarino, left, and Patrick Casey work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Wednesday, June 21, 2017. Stocks are opening slightly higher on Wall Street, led by gains in health care and technology companies. (AP Photo/Richard Drew) Specialist Anthony Rinaldi, left, and trader Fred Demarco work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Wednesday, June 21, 2017. Stocks are opening slightly higher on Wall Street, led by gains in health care and technology companies. (AP Photo/Richard Drew) Steven Kaplan, center, works with fellow traders James Dresch, second from right, and Richard Scardino, right, on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Wednesday, June 21, 2017. Stocks are opening slightly higher on Wall Street, led by gains in health care and technology companies. (AP Photo/Richard Drew) Specialist Michael Pistillo, left, and trader Timothy Nick work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Wednesday, June 21, 2017. Stocks are opening slightly higher on Wall Street, led by gains in health care and technology companies. (AP Photo/Richard Drew) Trader Jeffrey Vazquez, left, and James Riley work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Wednesday, June 21, 2017. Stocks are opening slightly higher on Wall Street, led by gains in health care and technology companies. (AP Photo/Richard Drew) . . 1 of 5 . . More News

Video

Buy AP Photo Reprints

(AP) — Asian financial markets were mostly higher Wednesday after a plunge in oil prices dragged down energy stocks on Wall Street.

KEEPING SCORE: The Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.4 percent to 3,170.19 and Tokyo's Nikkei 225 shed 0.1 percent to 20,118.25. Hong Kong's Hang Seng was unchanged at 25,694.72 and Sydney's S&P-ASX 200 added 0.6 percent to 5,698.00. Seoul's Kospi added 0.2 percent to 2,362.21 and benchmarks in Singapore, Taiwan and Jakarta also advanced. Manila and Kuala Lumpur declined.

WALL STREET: Energy stocks dived as oil dropped to its lowest price since last summer. Gains for health care and technology stocks helped reduce losses for broader market indexes. The Standard & Poor's 500 index dipped 0.1 percent to 2,435.61 and the Dow Jones industrial average fell 0.3 percent to 21,410.03. The Nasdaq composite rose 45.92, or 0.7 percent to 6,233.95. Energy stocks in the S&P 500 tumbled 1.6 percent, a day after falling 1.2 percent. They are down nearly 15 percent for the year, when the overall S&P 500 is up 8.8 percent.

OIL PRICES: The price of oil has dropped more than 20 percent this year, breaking into what traders call a bear market. On Wednesday, crude dropped for a third straight day and touched its lowest price since August on expectations supplies oil will exceed demand. That helps big consumers such as China and other Asian manufacturers but can feed concern about whether exporters will be able to pay their bills. Accelerating corporate profits have been a big reason for rise in U.S. stock prices this year, and energy companies had been forecast to provide some of the biggest gains.

ANALYST'S TAKE: "Falling oil prices continue to dampen sentiment in global macro markets," said Citigroup in a report. U.S. credit spreads are rising and concern in currency markets is increasing, they said. "Falling oil prices also hurts sentiment towards the higher-yielding emerging markets, but a steep drop in the price of oil usually spreads bearish sentiment more broadly."

ENERGY: Benchmark U.S. crude gained 6 cents to $42.59 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract dropped 98 cents on Wednesday to close at $42.53. Brent crude, used to price international oils, advanced 5 cents to $44.87 in London. It plunged $1.20 the previous session.

CURRENCY: The dollar declined to 111.02 yen from Wednesday's 111.37 yen. The euro was little changed at $1.1169.