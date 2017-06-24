AAA  Jun. 24, 2017 9:58 PM ET
Trumps attend wedding of treasury secretary and actress
  •       AIM
  •       Share
White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer and his wife Rebecca Miller arrive at the wedding of Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin and Scottish actress Louise Linton, at the Andrew Mellon Auditorium in Washington, Saturday, June 24, 2017. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen)
. .
. .

Buy AP Photo Reprints

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump were among the guests as Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin (mih-NOO'-shin's) married a Scottish actress.

Mnuchin exchanged vows Saturday night with Louise Linton at the Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium in Washington.

Mrs. Trump wore a pink blush dress and the president was in a tux. Vice President Mike Pence also attended.

The 54-year-old Mnuchin worked for the Goldman Sachs investment firm for nearly two decades before founding a hedge fund. He also ran a company that invested in Hollywood movies and was finance chairman of Trump's presidential campaign.

The 36-year-old Linton has appeared in movies and TV shows. Mnuchin also produced movies before joining the government.

It's Mnuchin's third marriage and the second for Linton.

Associated Press
  •       AIM
  •       Share







©  Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.