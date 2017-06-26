A A A

Global markets higher after Wall Street rebound

By JOE McDONALD

, AP Business Writer

A woman stands in front of an electronic stock board of a securities firm in Tokyo, Monday, June 26, 2017. Asian markets rose Monday after Wall Street rebounded from losses to end the week higher on stronger oil and natural gas prices. (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara)

(AP) — Global stock markets rose Monday after Wall Street rebounded from losses to end last week higher on stronger oil and gas prices.

KEEPING SCORE: France's CAC-40 rose 0.8 percent to 5,309.52 and the FTSE 100 in London gained 0.6 percent to 7,467.23. Germany's DAX advanced 0.6 percent to 12,806.92. On Friday, the DAX lost 0.5 percent, the CAC-40 declined 0.3 percent and the FTSE 100 slipped 0.2 percent. On Wall Street, the future for the Dow Jones industrial average rose 0.3 percent and that for the Standard & Poor's 500 index gained 0.2 percent.

ASIA'S DAY: The Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.9 percent to 3,185.44 and Hong Kong's Hang Seng added 0.7 percent to 25,862.49. Tokyo's Nikkei 225 advanced 0.1 percent to 20,153.35 and Seoul's Kospi gained 0.4 percent to 2,388.66. Sydney's S&P-ASX 200 rose 0.1 percent to 5,720.20 and benchmarks in New Zealand, Taiwan and Bangkok also gained. Markets in India, Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia were closed for a holiday.

WALL STREET: Stocks edged higher Friday after energy companies clawed back some of the week's losses, propelled by higher prices for oil and natural gas. The S&P 500 rose 0.2 percent while the Dow slipped less than 0.1 percent and the Nasdaq gained 0.5 percent. Energy stocks in the S&P 500 climbed 0.8 percent. Health care stocks climbed as the Senate unveiled its proposal to revamp how Americans get medical care. Technology companies are forecast to report strong earnings growth.

TAKATA BANKRUPTCY: Japanese air bag maker Takata Corp. filed for protection from its creditors in Tokyo and the United States on Monday, overwhelmed by lawsuits and recall costs related to its production of defective air bag inflators linked to 16 deaths. Takata confirmed most of its assets will be bought by rival Key Safety Systems for about $1.6 billion (175 billion yen). Takata's inflators can explode with too much force when they fill up an air bag, spewing out shrapnel. So far 100 million inflators have been recalled worldwide. The recalls, which are being handled by 19 automakers, will continue. Experts say the companies must pay for a significant portion of the recalls because Takata's assets are inadequate.

OIL: Oil prices last week hit their lowest point since August before rebounding but still are about 15 percent below where they were a year ago on expectations supplies exceed demand. That is a boon to China and other energy-intensive manufacturing economies but spurs questions about whether exporters will be able to pay their bills. Lower prices also depress profits for energy companies. On Wall Street, shares of EQT, a producer of natural gas and crude, jumped 8 percent on Friday. Cabot Oil & Gas climbed 3.8 percent.

ENERGY: Benchmark U.S. crude rose another 46 cents to $43.47 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract gained 27 cents on Friday to $43.01. Brent crude, used to price international oils, advanced 34 cents to $46.88 in London. It added 32 cents on Friday to close at $45.54.

CURRENCY: The dollar rose to 111.67 yen from Friday's 111.27. The euro declined to $1.1186 from $1.1194.