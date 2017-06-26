A A A

Air bag recalls, lawsuits lead Takata to file for bankruptcy

By The Associated Press

Japanese air bag maker Takata Corp. CEO Shigehisa Takada bows during a press conference in Tokyo, Monday, June 26, 2017. Takata has filed for bankruptcy protection in Tokyo and the U.S., overwhelmed by lawsuits and recall costs related to its production of defective air bag inflators. (AP Photo/Shizuo Kambayashi) Japanese air bag maker Takata Corp. CEO Shigehisa Takada bows during a press conference in Tokyo, Monday, June 26, 2017. Takata has filed for bankruptcy protection in Tokyo and the U.S., overwhelmed by lawsuits and recall costs related to its production of defective air bag inflators. (AP Photo/Shizuo Kambayashi) TK Holdings Inc. headquarters is shown in Auburn Hills, Mich., Sunday, June 25, 2017. Japanese air bag maker Takata, overwhelmed by lawsuits, recall costs, filed for bankruptcy protection on Monday. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) Japanese air bag maker Takata Corp. CEO Shigehisa Takada, left, arrives at a press conference in Tokyo, Monday, June 26, 2017. Japanese air bag maker Takata Corp. has filed for bankruptcy protection in Tokyo and the U.S., overwhelmed by lawsuits and recall costs related to its production of defective air bag inflators linked to the deaths of at least 16 people. (AP Photo/Shizuo Kambayashi) FILE - This July 6, 2016, file photo, shows the logo of Takata Corp. at an auto supply shop in Tokyo. A bankruptcy filing by Japanese air bag maker Takata will leave little money for dozens of people who sued the company over deaths and injuries caused by dangerous exploding air bag inflators, according to legal experts. Takata Corp. and its U.S. operations are likely to seek bankruptcy protection by the end of June 2017 in a deal that would sell its assets to competitor Key Safety Systems Inc., a person briefed on negotiations says. The person didn’t want to be identified because talks are ongoing. (AP Photo/Shizuo Kambayashi, File) TK Holdings Inc. headquarters is shown in Auburn Hills, Mich., Sunday, June 25, 2017. Japanese air bag maker Takata Corp. on Monday filed for bankruptcy protection, as part of a restructuring scheme to restore its business battered by a global recall of its defective air bag inflators, sources familiar with the matter said. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) . . 1 of 5 . . More News

Video

Buy AP Photo Reprints

Japanese air bag maker Takata Corp. says it had to file for bankruptcy protection in Tokyo and the U.S. to ensure it could continue supplying replacements for faulty air bag inflators linked to the deaths of at least 16 people.

The company's bankruptcy filings Monday cleared the way for a $1.6 billion takeover of most of Takata's assets by Key Safety Systems, which is based in Detroit but owned by a Chinese company.

Takata's president Shigehisa Takada told reporters in Tokyo that with the company rapidly losing value, filing for bankruptcy protection was the only way it could carry on.

Takata's inflators can explode with too much force when they fill up an air bag, spewing out shrapnel. So far 100 million inflators have been recalled worldwide.