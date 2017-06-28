A A A

Ex-pharmaceutical CEO accused at trial of cheating investors

NEW YORK (AP) — A federal prosecutor has told jurors in opening statements at the securities fraud trial of a former pharmaceutical company CEO that he built a bogus hedge fund empire on "lies upon lies."

Assistant U.S. Attorney Karthik Srinivasan accused Martin Shkreli (SHKREL'-ee) on Wednesday of losing investors' money through bad trades, then looting a drug company for $10 million in a secret scheme to pay them back.

Defense attorney Benjamin Brafman said that Shkreli was innocent. He said people around his client sometimes viewed him as an "odd duck," but also relied on his genius to make them money.

The 34-year-old Shkreli is best known for using another pharmaceutical company to raise the price of a life-saving drug by 5,000 percent and making no apologies about it on social media.