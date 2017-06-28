A A A

US pending home sales slip for 3rd straight month

By JOSH BOAK

, AP Economics Writer

In this Thursday, April 27, 2017, photo, an "Under Contract" sign is posted in front of a home for sale in Charlotte, N.C. On Wednesday, May 31, 2017, the National Association of Realtors releases its April report on pending home sales, which are seen as a barometer of future purchases. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

(AP) — Americans signed fewer contracts to buy homes in May, the third straight monthly decline and evidence that a shortage of homes for sale has suppressed home-buying.

The National Association of Realtors says that its pending home sales index fell 0.8 percent in May to 108.5. That's down from 109.4 in April and 111.3 in March. The index has slipped 1.7 percent over the past 12 months.

Would-be buyers are facing higher prices and fewer options. Sales listings have plunged 8.4 percent over the past 12 months to 1.96 million. The median sales price in May rose 5.8 percent from a year ago to $252,800.

Pending sales contracts are a barometer of future purchases. A sale is typically completed a month or two after a contract is signed.