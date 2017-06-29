A A A

Markets Right Now: Indexes decline as tech stocks fall

By the Associated Press

9:40 a.m.

Stocks are lower in early trading as technology companies and big-dividend stocks dip.

Banks soared Thursday after the Federal Reserve said that they can buy back more stock and raise their dividends. Bond yields also jumped.

Citigroup jumped 3.4 percent. Investors cooled on other high-dividend companies and real estate investment trust Ventas fell 2.4 percent.

Chipmaker Nvidia lost 1.7 percent as tech companies continued to struggle.

Walgreens ended its effort to buy Aid, and will buy about half of its stores instead. Walgreens gained 2.8 percent and Rite Aid dropped 23.9 percent.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index dipped 4 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,436.

The Dow Jones industrial average sank 7 points to 21,447. The Nasdaq composite fell 39 points, or 0.6 percent, to 6,195.