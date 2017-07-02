A A A

Thousands protest in German city of Hamburg before G20

Participants of the demonstration 'G20 Protest Wave' gather in front of the city hall in Hamburg, Germany, Sunday, July 2, 2017 to protest againt the upcoming G20 summit on July 7 and July 8, 2017. (Markus Scholz/dpa via AP) Participants of the demonstration 'G20 Protest Wave' gather in front of the city hall in Hamburg, Germany, Sunday, July 2, 2017 to protest againt the upcoming G20 summit on July 7 and July 8, 2017. (Markus Scholz/dpa via AP) Greenpeace activists demonstrate against the energy policy of the government while writing parts of the slogan 'End Coal' on a freighter in the harbor of Hamburg, Germany, Sunday July 2, 2017. (Bodo Marks/dpa via AP) People protest against the gathering of European leaders on the upcoming G-20 summit in Hamburg, Germany, Sunday, July 2, 2017. Hamburg will host the G-20 summit on July 7 and July 8. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader) People protest against the gathering of European leaders on the upcoming G-20 summit in Hamburg, Germany, Sunday, July 2, 2017. Hamburg will host the G-20 summit on July 7 and July 8. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader) Participants of the demonstration 'G20 Protest Wave' gather in Hamburg, Germany, Sunday, July 2, 2017 to protest again the upcoming G20 summit on July 7 and July 8, 2017. (Markus Scholz/dpa via AP)

HAMBURG, Germany (AP) — Thousands of people are taking part in the first major protest in the northern German city of Hamburg before the Group of 20 meeting next weekend.

About 4,000 people marched through the city center Sunday to protest against the climate and trade policies of the world's major developed and emerging economies.

The demonstration, which also saw protesters take to the water with a flotilla of hundreds of small boats, was organized by environmental, labor, human rights and church groups.

Authorities are putting in place tight security and declaring certain areas of Hamburg off limits to protesters during the July 7-8 summit.

Chancellor Angela Merkel said in a video address Sunday that she wants discussion among leaders to include issues such as sustainable development, labor rights and environmental protection.