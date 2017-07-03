A A A

Silicon Valley's sexism problem: Could the tide be turning?

By BARBARA ORTUTAY

NEW YORK (AP) — Sexism in Silicon Valley has been an open secret for years. But a growing number of women are coming forward with personal stories of sexual harassment and discrimination. It's prompting apologies, resignations and plenty of hand-wringing.

It's too soon to tell whether the incidents will lead to meaningful, long-term change. But the revelations are at least leading to some humbled self-reflection in an industry long criticized as arrogant and self-centered.

In the latest example, prominent venture investor Dave McClure has issued an apology over the weekend for making "inappropriate advances" toward several women. On Monday, he resigned from the venture capital fund he co-founded, 500 Startups.