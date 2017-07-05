A A A

Polish leader to talk security, business, energy with Trump

Workers prepare chairs for the audience in front of the monument to the heroes of the 1944 Warsaw Rising in Krasinski Square where U.S. President Donald Trump will speak in Warsaw, Poland, Wednesday, July 5, 2017.

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Polish President Andrzej Duda says he will hold talks on the "very concrete issues" of security, energy and economic cooperation with visiting U.S. President Donald Trump.

Trump arrives in Warsaw on Wednesday night. On Thursday, he will hold talks with Duda and other leaders from the region, attending an economic summit. Trump will then deliver a public speech before traveling to a G-20 summit in Germany.

Poland's conservative government is hailing the visit as a huge success for its diplomacy and a confirmation of its European standing.

Duda said on TVN24 that his talks with Trump will not be "some general talk about world security" but will tackle concrete issues like energy security for the region, which is still dependent on gas and oil deliveries from Russia.

The two leaders will also discuss further deliveries of U.S. liquid gas to Poland and the region. A one-time shipment arrived last month.

Trump "sees potential benefits for the U.S. in this meeting," Duda said.

Central and Eastern Europe still needs huge investment in its infrastructure, roads, energy grid and railroads as it works to catch up with western Europe, he said.

Duda said the visit will have a "historical" nature and Trump's speech in a downtown Warsaw square will be "not only for Poland, but for the whole world."

Duda's foreign policy aide, Andrzej Szczerski, said the Polish president has two gifts for Trump: one formal, according to the protocol, and a "nice surprise gift." He would not elaborate.