Fox Business anchor suspended during investigation

FILE - In this April 11, 2011 file photo, Charles Payne, of the Fox Business Network, appears on "Varney & Co.," in New York. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Fox Business Network anchor has been suspended after reportedly being accused of sexual harassment.

The network said Thursday it suspended "Making Money" anchor Charles Payne pending an investigation, but didn't provide any details.

The Los Angeles Times, citing two anonymous sources, reported that Payne had been accused of harassment by a female political analyst who appeared on Fox Business.

In a statement, the network said it has a "zero tolerance policy" for any professional misconduct. It said steps are being taken to resolve the matter in a timely fashion.

An attorney for Payne didn't immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday night on the investigation by parent company 21st Century Fox.