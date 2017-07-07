A A A

Tesla to build giant battery in Australia amid energy crisis

SYDNEY (AP) — Tesla says it will build the world's largest lithium-ion battery in southern Australia, part of a bid to solve an energy crisis that has led to ongoing blackouts across the region.

Tesla will partner with French renewable energy company Neoen to build the 100-megawatt battery farm in South Australia state.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said on Friday that he will deliver the system within 100 days of signing the contract or it will be free.

Musk says the system will be three times more powerful than any other battery system on earth.

South Australia relies heavily on solar and wind-generated energy. The state has been scrambling to bolster its fragile power grid and combat soaring energy prices since it suffered a massive blackout during a storm last year.