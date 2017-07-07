A A A

UK Supreme Court rules in Eli Lilly's favor in drug dispute

(AP) — Britain's Supreme Court has ruled in favor of Eli Lilly and Co. in a patent dispute with generic drug-maker Actavis over Lilly's Alimta cancer treatment.

The court announced Friday that Actavis products infringe Eli Lilly's patent in Britain, France, Italy and Spain.

The decision by U.K.'s top court upholds a 2015 ruling by the Court of Appeal in London.

The court says it will publish the full judgment on Wednesday.

Alimta is one of Eli Lilly's best-selling drugs, and the Indianapolis-based company has sought to protect it against generic competition.

Michael J. Harrington, senior vice president and general counsel for Lilly, said that "while we do not yet know the court's reasoning, we are pleased with the U.K. Supreme Court's key conclusions."