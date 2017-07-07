A A A

The Latest: Putin urges pragmatism in dealing with N. Korea

German Chancellor Angela Merkel, right, greets US President Donald Trump at the start of the G-20 meeting in Hamburg, northern Germany, on Friday, July 7, 2017. Leaders of the world's top economies will gather from July 7 to 8, 2017 in Germany (John MacDougall/Pool Photo via AP) FILE- In this Friday Jan. 13, 2017 file photo, a migrant reacts on being rescued by the MV Aquarius, after 191 people and two corpses were recovered from international waters in the Mediterranean Sea about 22 miles north of Sabrata, Libya. Europeans have made a wrong, and dangerous, turn on the Mediterranean as they try to slow the ever-growing number of migrants crossing the sea by looking for help from Libya, a country in chaos that is the jumping-off point for the hazardous journey, Amnesty International said in a report released Thursday, July 6, 2017. (AP Photo/Sima Diab, File) Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, is welcomed by German Chancellor Angela Merkel on the first day of the G-20 summit in Hamburg, northern Germany, Friday, July 7, 2017. The leaders of the group of 20 meet July 7 and 8. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn) U.S. President Donald Trump, left, is welcomed by German Chancellor Angela Merkel on the first day of the G-20 summit in Hamburg, northern Germany, Friday, July 7, 2017. The leaders of the group of 20 meet July 7 and 8. (AP Photo/Jens Meyer) In this July 6, 2017 photo protesters are silhouetted against a water cannon of the police during violent demonstrations on the eve of the G-20 summit in Hamburg, northern Germany. The leader of the group of 20 meet Friday and Saturday in Hamburg. (Bodo Marks/dpa via AP)

(AP) — The Latest on the Group of 20 summit in Germany (all times local):

4:00 p.m.

Russia's President Vladimir Putin is calling for a careful and pragmatic approach in tackling tensions over North Korea.

Speaking Friday at the start of his meeting with South Korean President Moon Jae-in on the sidelines of the G-20 summit in Hamburg, Putin emphasized the need for a level-headed approach.

He noted that while the problem linked with Pyongyang's nuclear and missile programs is "very acute," it's "important not to lose self-control and act in a pragmatic, very accurate way."

The South Korean president emphasized that "the North Korean missile provocation has become a threat to the entire region."

Moon added that he was pinning great hopes on Putin to persuade Pyongyang to enter a dialogue.

___

3:35 p.m.

President Donald Trump was on the far left at the Group of 20 summit — in the leaders' group photo, that is.

Trump's position as an outlier was merely a matter of protocol. Pride of place goes to the so-called G20 troika, consisting of current host German Chancellor Angela Merkel flanked by the host of the next meeting, Argentina's Mauricio Macri, and the host of the last one, China's Xi Jinping.

Trump wound up out on the wing between Indonesian President Joko Widodo and French President Emmanuel Macron, who has even less seniority than Trump does after being elected in May.

___

1:35 p.m.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has told Group of 20 leaders that millions of people are hoping that they can help solve the world's problems.

Merkel said Friday she's sure that every leader will make an effort to achieve "good results."

But she added that "solutions can only be found if we are ready to compromise." All the same, Merkel said that leaders also should name their differences. Merkel was speaking at the start of a working lunch at which leaders will discuss global growth and trade.

___

1:10 p.m.

The pope is urging leaders of the Group of 20 nations to make the poor and refugees a priority of their summit.

Pope Francis said that "in the hearts and minds of leaders and in every phase of taking political measures, it is necessary to give absolute priority to the poor, refugees, those suffering, the displaced, those excluded, without national, racial, religious or cultural distinction."

The pope also urged leaders to reject armed conflict, urging an end to "useless massacres." The goal of the G-20, the pope noted, "is to peacefully resolve economic differences."

Francis said that the leaders should "move to deep reflection" on the fact that the summit brings together 20 nations that represent 90 percent of the production of goods and services in the world, while those who suffer the most are less represented on the world stage.

___

11:35 a.m.

Russian President Vladimir Putin says Moscow will urge other nations in the Group of 20 to pool efforts more closely in the fight against terrorism.

Putin said Russia will issue a call to "jointly neutralize political, economic, social and ideological conditions allowing the expansion of terrorism." He added that "no nation can deal with this evil on its own and offer a reliable protection to its citizens."

Putin spoke after a meeting with the leaders of China, India, Brazil and South Africa.

The leaders of the so-called BRICS countries met just before the opening of the G-20 summit.

The Kremlin has said that Putin would also raise the need for closer anti-terror cooperation at his long-expected first meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump.

___

11:05 a.m.

Leaders of China, India, Russia, Brazil and South Africa have met on the sidelines of the G-20 summit in Germany, calling for a more open global economy.

In a communique following their meeting in Hamburg early Friday, the BRICS leaders voiced support for a "rules-based, transparent, non-discriminatory, open and inclusive multilateral trading system."

They emphasized the need for increasing "the voice and representation" of the emerging markets and developing countries in global economic and financial institutions.

Speaking at the meeting, Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke against global trade restrictions, saying that financial sanctions under political pretexts hurt mutual confidence and damaged the global economy — an apparent reference to Western sanctions against Russia.

The BRICS leaders also urged the international community to jointly work to implement the Paris climate agreement.

___

10:40 a.m.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel is welcoming President Donald Trump and other leaders of the Group of 20 global economic powers to a two-day summit in Hamburg.

The meeting at the city's trade fair center opens Friday with a discussion on fighting terrorism — one of the least contentious subjects on an agenda that also includes global trade and climate.

The G-20 comprises Argentina, Australia, Brazil, China, Germany, France, Britain, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Canada, South Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the United States and the European Union. Saudi Arabia's King Salman isn't attending, and his country is represented by Ibrahim al-Assaf, the minister of state.

Also attending the summit are the Netherlands, Norway, Spain, Guinea, Senegal, Singapore and Vietnam.

___

9:45 a.m.

Hamburg police say they have used a water cannon to clear a blockade by protesters ahead of the opening of the Group of 20 summit.

Police said the incident happened on the banks of the Outer Alster lake, some distance from the trade fair grounds where the summit is being held, on Friday morning. They said they had repeatedly told a group of protesters to clear the road.

Officers repeatedly used water cannons, as well as pepper spray and batons, on Thursday evening amid clashes with violent protesters.

___

9 a.m.

The Group of 20 summit is getting underway in Hamburg, with terrorism, global trade and climate change among the issues on the agenda as leaders gather under tight security.

The host, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, says she hopes to find "compromises and answers" on a range of issues at the two-day meeting of leading economic powers opening Friday. While there's little disagreement on fighting terrorism, prospects of finding common ground on climate change and trade look uncertain.

The meeting opens after skirmishes Thursday evening between police and violent protesters elsewhere in the port city, Germany's second-biggest. Police said that at least 76 officers were hurt, one of whom had to be taken to a hospital with an eye injury after a firework exploded in front of him.