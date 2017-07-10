A A A

Japan's prime minister Abe continues Nordic tour to Finland

Finnish President Sauli Niinisto, left, and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe attend the welcoming ceremony in front of the Presidential Palace in Helsinki, Finland, Monday, July 10, 2017. (Jussi Nukari/Lehtikuva via AP) Finnish President Sauli Niinisto, left, and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe attend the welcoming ceremony in front of the Presidential Palace in Helsinki, Finland, Monday, July 10, 2017. (Jussi Nukari/Lehtikuva via AP) Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe arrives for a welcome ceremony for him in front of the Presidential Palace in Helsinki, Finland, Monday, July 10, 2017. (Jussi Nukari/Lehtikuva via AP) Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, right, walks with Finnish President Sauli Niinist during a welcome ceremony for Abe in front of the Presidential Palace in Helsinki, Finland, Monday, July 10, 2017. (Jussi Nukari/Lehtikuva via AP) Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his wife Akie arrive for their welcome ceremony at the Presidential Palace in Helsinki, Finland, Monday, July 10, 2017. (Jussi Nukari/Lehtikuva via AP) Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, second from left, and his wife Akie, left, stand with Finnish President Sauli Niinist and his wife Jenni Haukio during a welcome ceremony for Abe in front of the Presidential Palace in Helsinki, Finland, Monday, July 10, 2017. (Jussi Nukari/Lehtikuva via AP)

(AP) — Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is holding talks with Finland's president to discuss bilateral relations, economic cooperation and international issues.

Abe was greeted by President Sauli Niinisto at the waterfront presidential palace in downtown Helsinki in bright sunshine Monday morning. After their talks, the two leaders were to have lunch before Abe continues his Nordic tour to Denmark.

Before arriving in Finland, Abe met with Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven in Stockholm, where the two leaders demanded that North Korea halts missile tests, and pledged increased cooperation in the U.N. Security Council. They also pledged to combat terrorism.

In Denmark, Abe meets with Danish counterpart Lars Loekke Rasmussen.