German minister seeks more EU cooperation after G-20 riots

Policemen stand behind a burning barricade in the so-called 'Schanzenviertel' area, on the sidelines of the G-20 summit, early Sunday, July 9, 2017, in Hamburg. Rioters set up street barricades, looted supermarkets and attacked police with slingshots and firebombs. (Daniel Bockwoldt/dpa via AP) Policemen stand behind a burning barricade in the so-called 'Schanzenviertel' area, on the sidelines of the G-20 summit, early Sunday, July 9, 2017, in Hamburg. Rioters set up street barricades, looted supermarkets and attacked police with slingshots and firebombs. (Daniel Bockwoldt/dpa via AP) Protesters confront a police water cannon during anti G20 demonstrations in Hamburg, Germany, Saturday July 8, 2017. The Group of 20 summit of the largest world economies, which concluded today, revealed tensions on trade with a deal that endorsed open markets but acknowledged countries have a right to put up barriers to block unfair practices. (Axel Heimken/dpa via AP)

(AP) — Germany's justice minister is calling for a better exchange of information on violent extremists in the European Union following the riots that accompanied the Group of 20 summit.

Hamburg saw three nights of violence amid anti-globalization protests as leaders of the world's biggest economic powers met, the worst of it on Friday. Police arrested 186 and temporarily detained another 225 people.

Justice Minister Heiko Maas said Monday that "the brutal riot tourists stop at no borders. A high proportion of the violent extremists traveled to the G-20 from other European countries."

He added that "we experienced a new quality of violence, which we should react to with more cooperation in combating extremists."

Hamburg's city government, which oversaw the police operation at the G-20, is led by Maas' center-left Social Democrats.