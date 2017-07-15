A A A

Elon Musk talks cars _ and humanity's fate _ with governors

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk responds to a question by Nevada Republican Gov. Brian Sandoval during the closing plenary session entitled "Introducing the New Chairs Initiative - Ahead" on the third day of the National Governors Association's meeting Saturday, July 15, 2017, in Providence, R.I. (AP Photo/Stephan Savoia) Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk responds to a question by Nevada Republican Gov. Brian Sandoval during the closing plenary session entitled "Introducing the New Chairs Initiative - Ahead" on the third day of the National Governors Association's meeting Saturday, July 15, 2017, in Providence, R.I. (AP Photo/Stephan Savoia) Nevada Republican Gov. Brian Sandoval takes off his tie as he tells Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk he planned to take it off when Musk was introduced during the closing plenary session entitled "Introducing the New Chairs Initiative - Ahead" on the third day of the National Governors Association's meeting Saturday, July 15, 2017, in Providence, R.I. Musk, in a suit, is not wearing a tie. (AP Photo/Stephan Savoia)

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Tesla CEO Elon Musk has warned a bipartisan gathering of U.S. governors that more regulation is needed of artificial intelligence because it's a "fundamental risk to the existence of human civilization."

But first, he's asking for some governors to lift a different kind of regulation: state franchise dealership laws that ban the direct sale of his company's electric cars to consumers.

Musk spoke broadly about emerging technology Saturday at a summer conference of the National Governors Association in Rhode Island. He also met privately with some governors, including Louisiana Democrat John Bel Edwards, who signed a law last month that Tesla says blocks it from selling cars there.

Edwards says he invited Musk to come to Louisiana to meet with him and a dealers association to work out a compromise.