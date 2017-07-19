A A A

Lawmakers, Amtrak: 'Promising start' for Penn Station work

Amtrak workers repair tracks in New York's Penn Station, Monday, July 10, 2017. Amtrak has begun extensive repairs Monday to tracks and signals in Penn Station, which it owns and operates. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

(AP) — New Jersey lawmakers and Amtrak officials say the "summer of hell" track work at New York City's Penn Station has gotten off to a "promising start."

The state's Democrat-led Senate oversight committee met on Wednesday with Amtrak, New Jersey Transit, PATH and New York Waterway officials about the progress of the extensive, summer-long repairs at the nation's busiest train station.

Democratic state Sen. Bob Gordon says the summer work has not been as "hot as expected." Amtrak vice president Michael DeCataldo says there's been a "promising start."

The second week of extensive repairs is underway at Penn Station affecting train service for hundreds of thousands of commuters.

Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (KWOH'-moh) had said it would be a "summer of hell," but now says early reports have been good.