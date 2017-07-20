A A A

Asian trading muted on no change from Europe central bank

By YURI KAGEYAMA

(AP) — Asian shares were mixed Friday in muted trading after the European Central Bank announced no changes to its stimulus policies.

KEEPING SCORE: Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 slipped 0.3 percent to 20,098.91 in morning trading. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 lost 0.5 percent to 5,801.06. South Korea's Kospi was flat to 2,441.93. Hong Kong's Hang Seng lost 0.3 percent at 26,669.94. The Shanghai Composite slipped 0.2 percent at 3,239.21.

EUROPE FACTOR: Europe's central bank maintained its current policies and ECB President Mario Draghi said the bank hasn't even set a date for considering changes.

WALL STREET: The Standard & Poor's 500 index slipped at the finish, losing 0.38 points to 2,473.45. The Dow Jones industrial average fell 28.97 points, or 0.1 percent to 21,611.78. The Nasdaq composite rose 0.1 percent to a record high of 6,390.

THE QUOTE: "The ongoing rally in the euro was the most significant feature of the international market landscape last night. However, growing nervousness over U.S. politics and weak commodity prices has set a soft tone for this morning's market open," Ric Spooner of CMC Markets said in a commentary.

ENERGY: Benchmark U.S. crude fell 3 cents to $46.89 a barrel in New York. Brent crude, the standard for international oil prices, slipped 4 cents to $49.26 a barrel in London.

CURRENCIES: The dollar edged down to 111.94 yen from 112.12 yen. The euro gained to $ 1.1634 from $1.1507.

