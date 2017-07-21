A A A

Macron, seeking stronger EU, meets Brexit negotiator Barnier

French President Emmanuel Macron, left, his wife Brigitte Macron await Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel and Luxembourg Prime Minister Xavier Bettel for a diner at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, Thursday, July 20, 2017. (AP Photo/Michel Euler) French President Emmanuel Macron, left, his wife Brigitte Macron await Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel and Luxembourg Prime Minister Xavier Bettel for a diner at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, Thursday, July 20, 2017. (AP Photo/Michel Euler) Brigitte Macron the wife of French President Emmanuel Macron smile as they welcome Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel and Luxembourg Prime Minister Xavier Bettel for a diner at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, Thursday, July 20, 2017. (AP Photo/Michel Euler) The EU chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier addresses the media after a week of negotiations at EU headquarters in Brussels, Thursday July 20, 2017. UK's chief Brexit negotiator says week of talks with EU has given "us a lot to be positive about"(AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert)

(AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron is meeting with the European Union's chief Brexit negotiator with both men looking for more clarity from Britain over its departure from the bloc.

Michel Barnier arrived Friday for talks at the Elysee Palace a day after wrapping up the first full Brexit negotiating round in Brussels.

While Britain's Brexit minister, David Davis, sounded upbeat about the discussions, Barnier urged Britain to flesh out its positions on several issues that need settling before the two sides can negotiate post-Brexit trading arrangements.

France wants Britain to clarify how much it will pay as part of the divorce settlement. Macron made strengthening the EU a key part of his successful campaign.

Cameras were barred from Barnier's arrival and Macron's other events Friday, including talks with European trade unions.