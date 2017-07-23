A A A

New York Times asks 'Fox & Friends' for apology

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Times says Fox News' morning show "Fox & Friends" should apologize for what the newspaper calls a "malicious and inaccurate segment" about intelligence leaks and the Islamic State that aired Saturday.

The segment referred to comments by a top military official noted in a Friday Fox story , which was updated online Sunday with a Times statement. Fox spokeswoman Caley Cronin says "Fox & Friends" will air an updated story Monday morning.

New York Times spokeswoman Danielle Rhoades Ha said Sunday that she requested an "on-air apology and tweet."

The Times wrote a fact check pushing back against Fox's story and a Saturday morning tweet by President Donald Trump, who said the "failing" New York Times "foiled" a government attempt to kill Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.