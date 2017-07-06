A A A

Qualcomm seeks to block iPhone imports in patent dispute

FILE - In this Friday, Sept. 16, 2016, file photo, a customer sets up his new iPhone 7 Plus, right, as he switches from the iPhone 6 at the Apple Store on Michigan Avenue during the release of the Apple iPhone 7 and the latest Apple Watches, in Chicago. Apple is intensifying its legal battle with Qualcomm over the technology in iPhones and iPads as Apple seeks to void some of the chip maker’s patent claims and licensing agreements. Qualcomm has disputed Apple’s claims that Qualcomm is overcharging for patent-related license fees on iPhone and iPad sales. Apple says that a recent Supreme Court ruling strengthens its argument that Qualcomm cannot continue to demand royalties for patents after selling its cellular chips. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato, File) FILE - In this Friday, Sept. 16, 2016, file photo, a customer sets up his new iPhone 7 Plus, right, as he switches from the iPhone 6 at the Apple Store on Michigan Avenue during the release of the Apple iPhone 7 and the latest Apple Watches, in Chicago. Apple is intensifying its legal battle with Qualcomm over the technology in iPhones and iPads as Apple seeks to void some of the chip maker’s patent claims and licensing agreements. Qualcomm has disputed Apple’s claims that Qualcomm is overcharging for patent-related license fees on iPhone and iPad sales. Apple says that a recent Supreme Court ruling strengthens its argument that Qualcomm cannot continue to demand royalties for patents after selling its cellular chips. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato, File) FILE - In this Thursday, April 27, 2017, file photo, visitors look at a display booth for Qualcomm at the Global Mobile Internet Conference (GMIC) in Beijing. Qualcomm is seeking to block iPhone shipments to the U.S., arguing that the phones infringe on six of its patents. Qualcomm plans to request the import ban Friday, July 7, 2017, with the U.S. International Trade Commission, which has the power to block shipments of products that violate intellectual property. However, such disputes can take a long time to resolve, so imports aren’t immediately at risk. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, File) . . 1 of 2 . . More News

Video



(AP) — Qualcomm is seeking to block iPhone shipments to the U.S., arguing that the phones infringe on six of its patents.

Qualcomm plans to request the import ban Friday with the U.S. International Trade Commission, which has the power to block shipments of products that violate intellectual property. However, such disputes can take a long time to resolve, so iPhone sales aren't immediately at risk. Apple's iPhones are assembled in Asia before being imported for sale in the U.S.

On Thursday, Qualcomm filed a related lawsuit in U.S. District Court in San Diego seeking damages.

The two companies have been battling over how much Apple owes in licensing fees to Qualcomm. Apple has been withholding fees until the courts determine the amount, a process that could take several years.