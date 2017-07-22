A A A

Bodies buried after being missing in Swiss Alps for 75 years

Crosses and a photo are placed near the coffins in the church "Eglise de St-Germain" during the funeral of Marcelin and Francine Dumoulin in Saviese, Switzerland, Saturday, July 22, 2017. The couple Marcelin and Francine Dumoulin have been missing since August 15, 1942. Nearly 75 years later, the frozen bodies of this couple have been found last week on the Tsanfleuron Glacier. (Dominic Steinmann/Keystone via AP) Crosses and a photo are placed near the coffins in the church "Eglise de St-Germain" during the funeral of Marcelin and Francine Dumoulin in Saviese, Switzerland, Saturday, July 22, 2017. The couple Marcelin and Francine Dumoulin have been missing since August 15, 1942. Nearly 75 years later, the frozen bodies of this couple have been found last week on the Tsanfleuron Glacier. (Dominic Steinmann/Keystone via AP) The coffins are placed in the church "Eglise de St-Germain" during the funeral mass of Marcelin and Francine Dumoulin in Saviese, Switzerland, Saturday, July 22, 2017. The couple Marcelin and Francine Dumoulin have been missing since August 15, 1942. Nearly 75 years later, the frozen bodies of this couple have been found last week on the Tsanfleuron Glacier. (Dominic Steinmann/Keystone via AP) Marceline Udry-Dumoulin, center left, and her husband, center right, walk into the church "Eglise de St-Germain" for the funeral of their parents Marcelin and Francine Dumoulin in Saviese, Switzerland, Saturday, July 22, 2017. The couple Marcelin and Francine Dumoulin have been missing since August 15, 1942. Nearly 75 years later, the frozen bodies of this couple have been found last week on the Tsanfleuron Glacier. (Dominic Steinmann/Keystone via AP) The coffins are carried in front of the church for the funeral of Marcelin and Francine Dumoulin in Saviese, Switzerland, Saturday, July 22, 2017. The couple Marcelin and Francine Dumoulin have been missing since August 15, 1942. Nearly 75 years later, the frozen bodies of this couple have been found last week on the Tsanfleuron Glacier. (Dominic Steinmann/Keystone via AP) The coffin with the frozen bodies is carried in front of the church for the funeral of Marcelin and Francine Dumoulin in Saviese, Switzerland, Saturday, July 22, 2017. The couple Marcelin and Francine Dumoulin have been missing since August 15, 1942. Nearly 75 years later, the frozen bodies of this couple have been found last week on the Tsanfleuron Glacier. (Dominic Steinmann/Keystone via AP)

(AP) — A Swiss couple whose bodies were found on an Alpine glacier after they went missing for nearly 75 years has been buried in Switzerland.

Swiss broadcaster SRF said the funeral of Marcelin Dumoulin and his wife, Francine, took place Saturday in a church in Saviese in southwestern Switzerland.

They were 40 and 37 when they disappeared on Aug. 15, 1942. The couple's daughter, Marceline Udry-Dumoulin, now 79, says her parents set off on foot to feed their animals but never returned.

SRF said two daughters took part in the funeral; the other five children have already died.

The bodies were found on the Tsanfleuron Glacier at 2,615 meters (8,580 feet) above sea level. Swiss police say, due to climate change, the bodies of long-dead people have been emerging from receding glaciers.