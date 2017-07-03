



Qatar crisis deadline extended by 2 days as nation responds

By MAGGIE HYDE and JON GAMBRELL

In this photograph released by the state-run Kuwait News Agency, KUNA, Qatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, left, and Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al Sabah, right, walk together on an airport tarmac, on Al Thani's arrival in Kuwait. Qatar's foreign minister, carrying a handwritten letter from the country's ruling emir arrived in Kuwait amid a diplomatic crisis engulfing his nation. (KUNA via AP) In this photograph released by the state-run Kuwait News Agency, KUNA, Qatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, left, and Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al Sabah, right, walk together on an airport tarmac, on Al Thani's arrival in Kuwait. Qatar's foreign minister, carrying a handwritten letter from the country's ruling emir arrived in Kuwait amid a diplomatic crisis engulfing his nation. (KUNA via AP) In this photograph released by the state-run Kuwait News Agency, Kuwait's ruler Sheikh Sabah Al Sabah, center right, looks at a letter from Qatar's ruler given to him by Qatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, center left, Monday, July 3, 2017. The Arab nations earlier on Monday extended a deadline for Qatar to meet their demands to end the dispute by 48 hours. (KUNA via AP) An image of Qatar's emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, graces a billboard featuring the slogan "We are all Tamim" in Doha, Qatar, on Monday, July 3, 2017. A group of Arab nations has extended a deadline for Qatar to respond to their list of demands in a diplomatic crisis roiling the Gulf by 48 hours, saying Kuwait's emir requested the delay as part of his efforts to mediate the dispute. (AP Photo/Maggie Hyde) A woman takes a photo of a black-and-white depiction of Qatar's emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, that has attracted signatures and comments of support from residents amid a diplomatic crisis between Qatar and neighboring Arab countries, in Doha, Qatar, Monday, July 3, 2017. A group of Arab nations early on Monday extended a deadline for Qatar to respond to their list of demands in a diplomatic crisis roiling the Gulf by 48 hours, saying Kuwait's emir requested the delay as part of his efforts to mediate the dispute. (AP Photo/Maggie Hyde) A black-and-white depiction of Qatar's emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, attracts signatures and comments of support from residents amid a diplomatic crisis between Qatar and neighboring Arab countries in Doha, Qatar, on Monday, July 3, 2017. A group of Arab nations has extended a deadline for Qatar to respond to their list of demands in a diplomatic crisis roiling the Gulf by 48 hours, saying Kuwait's emir requested the delay as part of his efforts to mediate the dispute. (AP Photo/Maggie Hyde)

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Arab nations isolating Qatar extended a deadline Monday for the energy rich country to respond to their demands by another 48 hours, allowing its top diplomat to carry a handwritten response to Kuwait's ruler in an effort to end the diplomatic crisis. Whether another two days will be enough to end the crisis, however, may be a stretch. Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Bahrain already have plans to meet in Cairo on Wednesday as the deadline expires to discuss their next moves. Meanwhile, Qataris signed a wall bearing a black-stencil likeness of their ruler, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, as officials in the host country of the 2022 FIFA World Cup maintain that they won't allow other nations to dictate their foreign policy. The crisis began June 5, as the countries cut off diplomatic ties to Qatar over their allegations that the world's top producer of liquefied natural gas uses it wealth to fund extremist groups and has overly warm ties to Iran. Qatar long has denied funding terrorists, while it maintains communication with Iran as the two countries share a massive offshore natural gas field. The quartet of countries first restricted Qatar's access to their airspace and ports, while sealing its only land border, which it shares with Saudi Arabia. They later issued a 13-point list of demands on June 22 to end the standoff and gave Qatar 10 days to comply. Early on Monday morning after the deadline expired, the countries said they would give Qatar another 48 hours after a request by Kuwait's 88-year-old ruler, Sheikh Sabah Al Sabah. The emir has been trying to mediate an end to the crisis, as he did in a similar dispute in 2014. "The response of the four states will then be sent following the study of the Qatari government's response and assessment of its response to the whole demands," the countries said in a statement. Qatar's foreign minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, traveled later Monday to Kuwait City, carrying a handwritten note from Sheikh Tamim, according to the state-run Kuwait News Agency. Kuwaiti and Qatari officials did not respond to questions about what the letter said, though a photograph from the meeting showed Sheikh Sabah reading it with no expression on his face. Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump spoke with Sheikh Tamim, as well as King Salman of Saudi Arabia and Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the crown prince of the Emirati capital, Abu Dhabi. The White House said Trump urged unity and reiterated the importance of stopping terrorist financing and discrediting extremist ideology. A separate statement carried on the official Qatar News Agency said the emir's discussion with Trump touched on the need to fight terrorism and extremism in all its forms and sources, and was a chance for the countries to review their bilateral strategic relations. Trump later tweeted: "Spoke yesterday with the King of Saudi Arabia about peace in the Middle-East. Interesting things are happening!" Qatar, like the countries lined up against it, is a U.S. ally. It hosts some 10,000 American troops at the sprawling al-Udeid Air Base. The desert facility is home to the forward headquarters of the U.S. Central Command and has been a key staging ground for the campaign against the Islamic State group and the war in Afghanistan. What comes next remains in question. If Qatar doesn't agree to the demands, the nations could push forward with financial sanctions or pushing the country out of the Gulf Cooperation Council, a regional body that serves as a counterbalance to Iran. Some Arab media outlets have gone as far as suggesting a military confrontation or new leadership be installed in Qatar. On Wednesday, the four countries will meet in Cairo to discuss "future steps in dealing with Qatar as well as exchange of points of view and the evaluation of the existing international and regional contacts in this connection," Egypt's Foreign Ministry spokesman Ahmed Abu Zeid said. Meanwhile, Qatari officials have said they won't back down either. Al-Jazeera, the satellite news network funded by Qatar that the countries demand be shut down, issued a video message saying: "We too have demands. ... We demand press freedom." "Qatar is not an easy country to be swallowed by anyone," Qatari Defense Minister Khalid bin Mohammed al-Attiyah told Sky News on Sunday. "We are ready. We stand ready to defend our country. I hope that we don't come to a stage where, you know, a military intervention is made." ___ Gambrell reported from Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Associated Press writers Adam Schreck in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, and Maamoun Youssef in Cairo contributed to this report. Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. AIM

